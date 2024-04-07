Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 45,000 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $659,820.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $574,210.00.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $130.54. The company has a market cap of $136.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

