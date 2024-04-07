Midwest Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,750 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 4,393.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 207.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,511.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,511.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris J. Huey II purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,389 shares of company stock worth $127,707. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

CFFN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 383,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.17%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

