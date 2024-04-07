Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $6.36 Million Holdings in FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Midwest Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,928 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000.

RDVI traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,719 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

