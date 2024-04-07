Midwest Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,116,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 150,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 349.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 100,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 77,923 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,831,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $542,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.71. 1,941,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.