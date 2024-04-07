Midwest Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.45. 27,352,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,414,170. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

