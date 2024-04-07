Midwest Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Midwest Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,696,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,142,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,483,000 after acquiring an additional 64,942 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 891,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,401,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,502,000 after acquiring an additional 197,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,296. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NRG

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.