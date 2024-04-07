Midwest Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Midwest Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 106,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $1,120,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 58,481 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,263. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $141.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

