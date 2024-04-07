Midwest Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRI. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Herc by 363.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Herc by 152.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Herc by 227.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Herc by 95.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HRI traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day moving average of $137.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.97 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

