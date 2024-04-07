Midwest Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Midwest Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Pfizer by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 27,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 49,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 894,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 18,493 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 71,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.66. 39,352,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,936,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.