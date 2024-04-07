Mina (MINA) Trading Down 11.5% This Week

Mina (MINA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Mina has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $21.48 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001575 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,144,558,973 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,958,005 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,144,456,012.8400393 with 1,081,803,651.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.08956526 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $22,066,054.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

