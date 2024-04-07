Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,985,680 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,864 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.43% of First Majestic Silver worth $43,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 52.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 740,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of AG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,407,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,465,048. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.43.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

