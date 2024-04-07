Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060,588 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Lucid Group worth $48,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LCID shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Lucid Group Price Performance

LCID stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,165,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,449,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.