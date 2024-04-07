Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,568 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $50,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after buying an additional 103,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.16. 2,227,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,166. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.05. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.84.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2827 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.