Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,054 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Skyworks Solutions worth $43,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.48. 1,392,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,776. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.95 and its 200-day moving average is $101.40.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

