Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $114.48 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,647 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Zscaler worth $114,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.34. 1,807,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.15. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $259.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $1,571,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,925.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $1,571,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,925.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,172. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.