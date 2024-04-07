Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $149.25 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 885,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,399 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $149,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.24. 2,191,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,434. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.69 and its 200-day moving average is $165.85. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $127.47 and a 52 week high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

