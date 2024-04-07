Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $161.02 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Synopsys worth $161,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $30,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS stock traded up $8.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $575.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,349. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.36 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $567.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

