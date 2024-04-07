Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $173.91 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $173,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.28.

NYSE:DE traded up $5.43 on Friday, hitting $412.54. The stock had a trading volume of 994,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.32 and its 200 day moving average is $381.64. The company has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

