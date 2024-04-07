Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $183.77 Million Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802,709 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.65% of Western Midstream Partners worth $183,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Owen purchased 7,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WES traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.76. 928,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.23 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.