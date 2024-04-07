Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $346.14 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,182 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.7% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Adobe worth $346,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $485.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,968,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,611. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $556.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.75. The firm has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

