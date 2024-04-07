Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $38.23 Million Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289,968 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.77% of Varonis Systems worth $38,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 56.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $985,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,552.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,069,229.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 227,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,945.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $985,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,419 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,413. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $47.81. 1,048,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,365. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

