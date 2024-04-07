Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $39.20 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.55% of Eagle Materials worth $39,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.20.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE EXP traded up $6.74 on Friday, reaching $266.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,590. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.91. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.17 and a 52 week high of $272.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.