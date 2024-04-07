Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $40.59 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $40,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,542. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.88. 2,126,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.28.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

