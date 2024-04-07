Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $41.06 Million Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $41,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEHC. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

GEHC stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.53. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

