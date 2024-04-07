Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $42.61 Million Position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 983,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ATS were worth $42,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ATS by 4,342.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATS in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of ATS in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Stock Performance

NYSE:ATS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.53. 127,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,618. ATS Co. has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 24.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). ATS had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $552.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. Analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ATS in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ATS in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

