Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $44.98 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,652 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $44,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $168,290,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,164,000 after buying an additional 2,695,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.14. 2,044,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.56. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $49.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

About Trip.com Group

Free Report

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

