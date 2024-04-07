Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $45.26 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 49,335 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $45,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,763,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,266,024. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average is $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $181.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.