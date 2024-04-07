Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $48.49 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,557 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $48,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66,752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $46.06. 2,095,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,574. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $46.20.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.