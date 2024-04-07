Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,211,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,335 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $110,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,952,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,776,000 after purchasing an additional 802,824 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,419,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 170.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 246,808 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

CQP stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.42. 157,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 292.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

