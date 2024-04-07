Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,153,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 481,118 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $241,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. 4,323,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

