Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 236,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,517,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,352,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,414,170. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

