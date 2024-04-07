Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 119,782 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,782 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.94% of UiPath worth $131,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,143,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,360. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PATH stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. 6,673,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,615,489. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

