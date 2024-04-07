Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,928 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $133,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,724,000 after purchasing an additional 196,867 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 159,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TSM traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,185,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,582,310. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $158.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

