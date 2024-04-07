Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,375,985 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.67% of Hudbay Minerals worth $51,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HBM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.34. 1,588,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,220. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.95. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

