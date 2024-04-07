Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 15,900 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Targa Resources worth $46,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 124.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRGP traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $116.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.21.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

