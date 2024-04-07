Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 25,292 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 25,292 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Coinbase Global worth $60,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $8.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.90. 8,194,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,644,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 892.22 and a beta of 3.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.30, for a total transaction of $3,985,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,461,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.30, for a total value of $3,985,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,264.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 742,995 shares of company stock worth $116,023,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on COIN. Wedbush increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.