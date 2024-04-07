Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 264,448 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,448 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of PDD worth $222,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 294.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD in the first quarter worth $70,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $117.87. 5,952,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,223,731. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.44. The company has a market cap of $155.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

