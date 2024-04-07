Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,604 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $167,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. HSBC upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $15.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $619.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.13 and a 12 month high of $622.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.38.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

