Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 462 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $58,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock traded up $2.92 on Friday, hitting $241.45. 556,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.