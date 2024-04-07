Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 5,617 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Amgen worth $195,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,589,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.47.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

