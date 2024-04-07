Mizuho Cuts The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $10.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.40.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $582.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 703.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,665,000 after buying an additional 1,203,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after buying an additional 1,134,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after buying an additional 1,051,217 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

