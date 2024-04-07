Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MBRX. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

MBRX stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $2,753,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.