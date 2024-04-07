Monero (XMR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.34 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Monero has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $129.54 or 0.00186651 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.39 billion and $43.34 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,404.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $686.42 or 0.00989014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.49 or 0.00146225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00048223 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00047909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.68 or 0.00142183 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,420,525 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

