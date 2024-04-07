Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

MEG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.00. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $45.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $165.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,077 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

