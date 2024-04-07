Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. Research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

