Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Block (NYSE:SQ)

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $62.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.72.

Block stock opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.94.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Block will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $353,942.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 477,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,424,308.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $353,942.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 477,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,424,308.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Block in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

