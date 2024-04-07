Morgan Stanley Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $310.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.63.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $164.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $525.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.