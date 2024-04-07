Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Decreased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

MSI stock opened at $352.30 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $355.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.60 and its 200-day moving average is $315.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.