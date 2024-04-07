Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

Movado Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Movado Group Price Performance

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 307,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 166.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 65,983 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 52,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 43,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

