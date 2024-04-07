Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.
Movado Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Movado Group Price Performance
Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $31.44.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
Movado Group Company Profile
Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.
