M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after buying an additional 5,243,349 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $138.71 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $148.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.26 and a 200-day moving average of $132.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

